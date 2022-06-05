Metro Boomin's Mom Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

✖

Music producer Metro Boomin's mother was reportedly killed by her husband, who then took his own life. Leslie Joanne Wayne was murdered by her spouse, who is not Metro Boomin's father, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Metro's representative confirmed Wayne's death and asked for privacy for his family.

Wayne was murdered Friday night near Atlanta, but further details "are hazy," TMZ reports. An autopsy has yet to be completed. Metro's representative told TMZ his mother died this weekend. Hollywood Unlocked first reported on the tragedy early Sunday.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Queens out there who help keep the 🌍 go round. This Queen right here is my mother and my best friend. The wisest and strongest person I know. More than grateful to have her in my life. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/W6RS7BqoQ7 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 10, 2020

Metro, real name Leland Tyler Wayne, is a music producer, executive, and DJ who was born in St. Louis. The 28-year-old rose to fame in the Atlanta hip hop scene, producing recordings by Young Thug, 21 Savage, Migos, and Gucci Mane. He also produced The Weeknd's hit "Heartless" and Post Malone's "Congratulations." In 2021, he collaborated with Coldplay and Selena Gomez on "Let Somebody Go."

Wayne reportedly played a major role in Metro developing his musical talents. In a 2013 interview with The Fader, Metro said his mother got him his first laptop when he was 13 and he began making his own beats. "On Christmas when I was 13, my mom got me my first laptop. I downloaded it FruityLoops, cause I had heard about it, and started messing around. S— just blew from there. I still use FruityLoops today," he said at the time.

Metro's mother also drove him 17 hours from St. Louis to Atlanta so he could pursue music before he graduated from high school and moved there full time, according to a Highsnobiety profile. "I was always telling my aunties, my grandma, and everybody I want to be a producer. It just sounded better," he told the outlet. "Sounded like it had more business. It just sounded better than being a rapper. Especially rap from back then I think is well... you know."

Metro also hosts an annual benefit for single mothers in St. Louis, in association with his Boominati Worldwide and the McCaskill Treatment Family Home, reports Billboard. He started the event in 2017 and was inspired by his mother, who raised him and his siblings alone. During the 2021 benefit dinner, 200 families received $200 gift certificates and gift bags from sponsors.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the Queens out there who help keep the [world] go round," Metro tweeted for Mother's Day 2020. "This Queen right here is my mother and my best friend. The wisest and strongest person I know. More than grateful to have her in my life."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.