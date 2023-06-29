Metal Band Involved in Serious Accident, Vocalist Reportedly in 'Critical Condition'

Heavy metal band Year of the Knife have been involved in a serious vehicle accident, and vocalist Madi Watkins is reportedly in "critical condition." According to Lambgoat.com, the band posted a message on social media stating that they were in a "really bad accident" but were all "alive." The band — who has been touring with Creeping Death, Fleshrot, and Saintpeeler — also noted that the accident happened after their Wednesday night show in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The outlet notes that YOTK guitarist Brandon Watkins — Madi's husband — later shared, that this had been "the worst day" of his "entire life," adding, "We're all alive but things aren't good. Please wish Madi well. She needs everything everyone's got right now. Also if you usually talk to Madi feel free to reach out to me instead I'll talk to you and give you updates. Thanks."

Brandon's father also offered an update on the situation, writing in a Facebook post: "Family and friends, Our son (Brandon), our daughter in law (Madi) and their two Year of the Knife band mates, Andy and Aaron, were touring out west and were involved in a terrible accident after a show in Salt Lake City,UT. It's been a heart wrenching time for all families involved."

The update continued, "Brandon was concussed, but is miraculously ok. Aaron and Andy both sustained broken legs and other trauma...but are stable now and recovering. Madi is in critical condition with major trauma. Please keep her in your prayers. No tickets were available to fly out today or tomorrow. So, we will be going out to Salt Lake on Saturday to help with whatever comes next."

We got in a REALLY bad accident. Everyone’s alive. We’re stuck in SLC — YEAR OF THE KNIFE (@YEAROFTHEKNIFE) June 29, 2023

In the most recent update on the accident and the band members' health, a GoFundMe was started to help with expenses. "Last night, the band was driving from SLC to Colorado Springs when they collided with an 18-wheeler," friends of YOTK wrote in the fundraiser description. "Andy & Aaron both sustained broken legs and other trauma. Brandon is concussed. Madi is in critical condition with head and spinal injuries and a few broken bones. As we wait for additional information on their conditions, we are doing the best we can to alleviate any stress possible."

The description continued, "As you can assume, their touring van is totaled. The van also doubles as Madi and B's sole vehicle so this will impact them in more ways than just touring. Madi and B also run their brand, Candy Corpse, that will continue to fulfill orders but other aspects may be halted for the foreseeable future. Due to these awful circumstance, we unfortunately have to think of the financial burden this will place on our friends. If you are able to help in any way, we all greatly appreciate it.

Finally, the description added, "We ask that you please share with your family and friends, and please send the 4 of them all the positive thoughts, energy, prayers, anything. We are so thankful that everyone is alive, but there is a long road ahead of them for recovery. Please consider donating to help with their medical bills and to keep them afoot while they are stuck in SLC. Thank you in advance."