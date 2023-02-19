Melanie Martinez Is 'Back From the Dead' by Teasing New Music

Pop singer Melanie Martinez teased the release of her third studio album, which is rumored to be titled Portals, for later this year. Fans awaiting new music from the artist are excited at the news. Martinez achieved fame in 2012 as a 16-year-old contestant on The Voice's third season. She has since released the hit albums Cry Baby and K-12. Critics have praised her for fusing pop and alternative music, as well as her distinctive style and audience. There is widespread speculation that Martinez's Portals may be a concept album that follows the story of Angelita and explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, delving further into the moody, surreal world she has created for earlier works. Her social media accounts have been teasing fans with cryptic messages and images hinting at the album's themes and overall design.

Rumors about the album's direction and anticipation have been raging among fans as they dissect these clues. Afterward, Martinez apparently cleared her Instagram account and put up a new butterfly-themed profile picture. In addition, she recently released a video teaser that features a tomb that reads "RIP Crybaby". Also released on Spotify is a clip in which she can be heard singing that she is "back from the dead." "Crybaby" was the main character in her previous two albums. Martinez's last release was her "After School" EP in 2020. In the past few years, she's also bounced back from sexual assault accusations made against her by an ex-friend – accusations she has vehemently denied.

Martinez initially issued a statement in response to the allegations, expressing horror and sadness over the allegations. She noted that their friendship lifted each other up and that her former friend "never said no to what we chose to do together." In another statement, the singer thanked fans for researching their friendship. She assured that everything between them was consensual, stating, "please know that my intentions with everything that I do in my life are always pure, and I would never be intimate with someone without their absolute consent." Later, her viral TikTok hit "Play Date" would become one of the top 100 most-played songs on Spotify. Last year, the songwriter put down roots in the prestigious Bell Canyon, a guard-gated community due north of Calabasas, California.

Martinez paid $2.1 million for her new home, which has five bedrooms and a matching number of bathrooms in 3,600 square feet of two-story living space, according to Dirt. In the meantime, her former property in Sherman Oaks was sold for almost $2 million – $700,000 more than she paid six years ago. Martinez bought the place for $1.3 million in December 2016. The five-bedroom home, built in 2012, has a two-story foyer, formal living and dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen, and a family room with French doors leading out to a backyard with a heart-shaped pool and spa, explicitly custom-designed for Martinez.