‘The Voice’ Star Melanie Martinez’s Accuser Details Alleged Sexual Incident

The woman who came forward to accuse The Voice star Melanie Martinez of sexually assaulting her is now coming forward to detail the assault, claiming that it felt like “a bad dream.”

“I was trying to sleep and she was stroking my arm, and I kinda put up with that. And then she was like can I just do this, can I just do this, can I just touch your boobs, even though I had already said no to everything. Eventually it just led to her performing sexual acts on me,” Timothy Heller told DailyMailTV. “I remember feeling like it was almost a bad dream, and it didn’t help that we never spoke about it either. We just pretended it didn’t happen.”

Heller, the former friend of Martinez who was the opening act for her tour in 2015, came forward in December with allegations that Martinez had raped her in 2015. Taking to Twitter, she wrote that “silence doesn’t equal consent. I wish it wasn’t so hard for me to convince myself of these things.”

“I wanted to start a conversation about how abusers are not always who you think they are, they can be your best friend, they can be someone close to you,” Heller said, claiming that she found the courage to come forward by the #metoo campaign.

Martinez has denied the allegations against her, posting multiple times to Twitter and thanking her fans for support. Following the accusations, the singer’s fans began using the hashtag #TimothyHellerIsOverParty as they analyzed various forms of social media in an attempt to disprove Heller’s claims.