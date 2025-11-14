Martin Garrix Hospitalized After Suddenly Falling Ill

Martin Garrix had to cancel his appearance at a major music festival this upcoming weekend after a sudden, unexpected illness.

The 29-year-old Dutch producer and DJ, well known for his electronic hits like “Animals” and “Scared to be Lonely,” was “unexpectedly” rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery earlier this week.

He posted a picture of himself in his hospital gown on Instagram as he recovered at the VU University Medical Center in Amsterdam, telling fans he had appendicitis. Garrix was due to play the Festival International Del Globo in Mexico this weekend. He began his post with “Dear Mexico,” before adding a heartbreak emoji.

“I’m truly heartbroken to share that due to an unexpected case of appendicitis and the surgery that followed, I’m unable to perform at the Festival International Del Globo this saturday,” he said. “my doctors and team have strongly advised me to rest and recover to avoid any post-surgery complications.”

He continued the post by writing that the decision “wasn’t made lightly,” as “some of my favorite memories” were from “performing in this incredible country and at [Festival International Del Globo].”

“thank you so much for your understanding, love and support.. a good reminder for me that I’m human too, and my body needs some extra time to properly heal,” he wrote. “sending lots of love — I’ll be back soon, I promise. big hug, Martijn +x.”

Several other famous DJs, like Marshmello, Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Steve Aoki, and Zedd, wished him a speedy recovery in the comments.

Garrix was set to headline the festival’s Dream Nite event on Saturday.