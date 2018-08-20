Marilyn Manson Confesses to Urinating on Korn’s Catering During Tour

Shock-rocker Marilyn Manson recently confessed to urinating on Korn’s catering during an early tour they were on together.

As reported by The PRP, Manson admitted to the act during a recent promotional interview for an upcoming tour with fellow ’90s shock-rock legend Rob Zombie.

The two were having a conversation about the first time the heard one another’s music, with Manson eventually mentioning that he once toured with the nu-metal band and that he “used to piss on their catering.”

“I just thought it was funny,” he then added.

Zombie appears to misunderstand briefly, as Manson also confirms that the tour also featured legendary hard rock band Danzig, named for lead singer Glenn Danzig. “I would use his bus as a place for sexual liasons,” Manson added.

Widely known for his bizarre behavior and jarring commentary, Manson has made many headlines over the years. Back in February, the “Beautiful People” singer abruptly ended a New York concert early after suffering an apparent meltdown on stage.

According to reports, Manson reportedly ranted incoherently for a while and forced the crowd to listen to multiple angry diatribes. Eventually, the singer dropped his microphone and walked offstage. At this point, fans began chanting, “F— you, Manson.”

One fan took to Instagram to share a video of Manson’s bizarre behavior and a caption urging him to “please get the help you need.”

“Tried seeing Marilyn Manson tonight. We have seen him on four other occasions and always entertained. This time due to being so drugged, drunk, or sick unfortunately this concert was a complete failure,” the fan wrote.

“I know what you’re going to say but it is sad to see a complete spiral downward of a human due to drugs. Which might have been from his accident a few months ago,” they added.

Finally, the fan spoke directly to Manson again, saying, “We will see you next time and we do love you.”

Prior to that incident, Manson made waves by suggesting that his friend Johnny Depp was considering trading in his pirate hat for a guitar and joining Manson’s band. In a tweet sent out Jan. 16, Manson wrote, “Johnny Depp is considering a position on guitar. Sound great?”

Many of his fans quickly jumped at the prospect of Depp, a guitar player of professional quality, joining and let their opinions be known. “YES YES YES YES PLEASE YES,” one fan enthusiastically tweeted, while another said that the idea “sounds great.”

Johnny Depp is considering a position on guitar. Sound great? — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) January 17, 2018

Still though, there were some who cited the accusations of spousal abuse against Depp as a reason that he should not join Manson’s band.

“Women beater? Sound great???? No,” one fan commented.

“I thought you fired a member of your band [because] he abused women? Why would you want another,” someone else asked.