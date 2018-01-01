Mariah Carey’s ‘Feeling A Lot Better’ After Mistake-Free New Year’s Eve Performance

Mariah Carey might not have had her hot tea handy, but she felt “a lot better” after this year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance compared to last year’s disaster.

After the Times Square ball dropped, host Ryan Seacrest asked Carey how she was feeling after her 2017 New Year’s Eve performance went off without a hitch.

“Oh, I’m feeling a lot better than last year, when I had to get my own police escort to walk away,” Carey said with a smile. “There were some electrical problems, but thank God we’re back and this was great!”

Although Carey had no problems while performing, she did inspire new memes thanks to her strange “hot tea” comment between songs.

“I’m just going to take a sip of tea, if they’ll let me,” Carey said. “They told me there would be tea. Oh, it’s a disaster. OK, well, we’ll just have to rough it. I’m going to be just like everybody else with no hot tea.”

Carey then performed the rest of her set in the freezing temperatures.

Carey was invited back to Rockin’ Eve after her 2016 New Year’s Eve performance, where she struggled thanks to technical glitches. She couldn’t follow the lip-sync track, and ended up trying to keep up with her back-up dancers.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer said she would never perform on the show again, and didn’t think critics understood what went wrong.

“So imagine, [the ear piece is] no longer there, so you can’t hear the music, so if you can’t hear it, how can you sing to it? And if your mic is also effed up, you can’t hear, sing… all you can hear is the audience screaming, and a delayed musical moment and they’re already a few beats behind you,” Carey said in a February 2017 interview with the Associated Press.

“If my ears were in, maybe I could have heard music and done a few ad-libs and the show would have gone on. It just caused me a wreck of a New Year’s Eve, and that’s fine as long as they didn’t ruin anybody else’s holiday, that’s fine,” she said.