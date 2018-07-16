Mandy Moore Announces Return to Music

Mandy Moore is making a return to music, with the This Is Us star sharing the news with an Instagram post over the weekend.

Moore teased the news with a video of a soundboard, with the 34-year-old’s voice as she sings, “don’t underestimate a fool in love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Getting back to it,” Moore wrote. “It’s time. I miss it. I’m not scared anymore. No more excuses. No more allowing someone’s else insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom.”

The actress added that the song in a clip was a demo she had recorded with producer Mike Viola.

“This is just a little demo of something @themikeviola and I worked on yesterday… but still, it’s a start!” she wrote.

Moore first found fame as a teenage pop star, releasing her debut single, “Candy,” in 1999, releasing her debut album, So Real, that same year. She later transitioned into acting, starring in the teen flicks A Walk to Remember, How to Deal and Saved! as well as the Disney animated feature Tangled.

In 2016, she made her debut as Rebecca Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us, which became a sensation upon its premiere and will premiere its third season in September. For her role on the show, Moore was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film at the 2017 ceremony.

During her music career, Moore has released six studio albums, with her last project, Amanda Leigh, arriving in 2009. As of 2009, Moore is estimated to have sold more than ten million albums worldwide.

Needless to say, fans were thrilled to hear that the actress is making a return to music, voicing their enthusiastic support in Moore’s Instagram comments.

“I’m literally crying, I’ve waited so long for this,” one person wrote.

A second fan commented, “NEVER let anyone stop you from your passions or dreams. I’m so glad you’re not scared anymore. Do you. Always. Thanks for being an inspiration.”

“GRAMMY NOMINATED 10 SECOND SONG CLIP,” crowed a third.

No word on a timeline for Moore’s new tunes, but it’s safe to say her fans will be ready when she is.

Photo Credit: Getty / Christopher Polk