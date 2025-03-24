Anitta won’t be performing at Coachella this year after all.

The “Envolver” singer, 31, was previously scheduled to appear at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on both April 12 and April 19, but on March 20 took to X to announce she had been forced to cancel her performance due to “unexpected personal reasons.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was really looking forward to being at Coachella this year, but due to unexpected personal reasons, I won’t be able to perform. I’m truly grateful to the festival for the invitation, their understanding, and continued support,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Brazilian singer continued in another post, “I hope to have the opportunity to join you all in the future and share that special moment together.”

Anitta performs onstage at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, didn’t share any other details about her exit from the festival, which is being headlined by Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Travis Scott this year. Anitta previously made her debut at the Indio, Calif. music festival in 2022 and performed again last year.

Anitta recently released a personal new Netflix documentary titled Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta. She revealed earlier this month on TODAY with Jenna & Friends that it was “very hard” to release because it shows a more vulnerable side to her international pop star persona.

Anitta performs with Peso Pluma at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

“I think me as Larissa, I’m very shy. People don’t believe [me]. I mean, after watching the documentary, they understand,” she explained. “I think I’m more shy, more insecure, afraid of things. And as Anitta when I’m onstage, when I’m in interviews and everything, I’m so confident. It’s like the protection.”

Anitta continued that she was motivated to share this side of her life with her fans to help inspire them through their own tough times. “When I was poor and I had nothing, when I was from the ghetto, the slums of Brazil, I thought that, ‘OK, if I’m rich, if I’m famous, I’m going to be happy. I’m going to feel everything that I need,’” she said. “And that’s not it. If we’re not deep inside fulfilled and don’t work on this emptiness and deal with it, there’s no fame, no money that’s going to help us to get there.”