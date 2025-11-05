Major Rock Band Removes Song From Streaming After Singer Decides He Doesn’t Like It Anymore

In a move that is entirely unsurprising if you know basically anything about him, controversial The 1975 frontman Matty Healy recently removed a song from one of the band’s albums just because he wanted to.

The song “Human Too” from the band’s 2022 album Being Funny in a Foreign Language was removed from streaming services this week, to much fan confusion. Healy took to Reddit to explain the news to fans.

“Human Too was removed from the album so the album is more how I want it to be,” he wrote in a comment.

Most of the remaining albums are safe, he said, because he’s “pretty happy with them,” with one major exception—”What Should I Say” from the band’s 2020 release Notes on a Conditional Form. “So that may also be removed who knows,” he said.

You can listen to the song below.

It’s become common now for artists to tweak albums after release, but deleting a song from an album entirely three years after release is pretty much unheard of.

Once described as “the enfant terrible of pop-rock” by Pitchfork, Healy is really, really good at making people mad. The Guardian once said his “compulsion to say whatever is on his mind makes him a divisive figure – to some the mood board for a generation, to others a pretentious motormouth.” This is the first time, however, that he’s deliberately messed with his own work.