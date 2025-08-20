Major Hip-Hop Artist Drops New Album 6 Years After Infamous Fan Backlash, Canceled Tour

Chance the Rapper is prepping his comeback. The Chicago-born rapper is releasing his first project six years after the release of his album The Big Day, which was panned by fans and the accompanying tour was canceled.

This also marks his first album release since his divorce. Prior to, videos of him dancing inappropriately with a woman other than his then-wife surfaced online and fans were pissed.

In an official press release, it’s noted that the forthcoming album is Chance’s second studio album and titled Star Line. The album is the result of “artistic exploration, reinvention, and deep reflection” which features 17 tracks, “a landmark record that blends visionary lyricism, cultural reverence, and sonic experimentation into a singular Black diasporic experience.”

The album was birthed following a series of trips Chance took to Ghana and Jamaica, as well as time spent at global art fairs. The album’s title is a reference to Marcus Garvey’s pioneering Black Star Line, the early 20th-century shipping line intended to link the Americas, the Caribbean, and Africa, per the release.

Featured artists include Joey BadA$$, Lil Wayne, Smino, Vic Mensa, BJ the Chicago Kid, Young Thug, TiaCorine, Jamila Woods, Do or Die, Babychiefdoit, Jay Electronica, Lion Babe, Jazmine Sullivan, and Raachel Robinson. Production collabs include Peter CottonTale, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Stix, Smoko Ono, Nate Fox, and Nico Segal.

“This album is a culmination of my travels, my experiences, and my deep dive into the history that connects us all,” Chance says in a statement. “It’s about legacy, the resilience of Black people, and the beautiful, complex story of our existence. From Chicago to Accra, this is my art, unfiltered. Star Line is a vessel for that story, and I’m thrilled that everyone can finally get on board.”

Along with the album was a music video for the first single, and an accompanying “And We Back” tour. The North American headlining tour is set to kick off on September 26, 2025.