Mac Miller’s Family Plans Hometown Funeral in Pittsburgh

Mac Miller is coming home. Following the rapper’s untimely death at 26 last week, the Pittsburgh rapper’s body is being transported back to his hometown for the funeral service, TMZ reported Wednesday.

The publication reported Miller’s casket was taken by plane from Los Angeles Wednesday morning and is on its way to Pittsburgh, where a Jewish service will be held for him later in the week. Fans of the rapper in the city already had a public vigil for him Tuesday night at the landmark Blue Slide Park, after which he named one of his most popular albums.

Miller’s death was widely reported to be due to a drug overdose, but his official cause of death has been “deferred” by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office, reported The Blast Sunday.

Miller’s family has been mourning the loss of their loved one since his shocking death, with Miller’s mom sharing a photo of the two of them on Instagram and the family releasing a statement at the time.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” the statement read. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

Meanwhile, the music industry has been in mourning over the loss of the young talent.

“I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew,” Chance The Rapper wrote after news broke about his passing. “Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.”

Post Malone, who collaborated with Miller, likewise tweeted, “God f– dammit. You were such an incredible person,” Post wrote. “You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I f– love you Mac.”

Ariana Grande, who dated Miller for three years prior to his death, simply posted a photo of the artist looking up at her with no caption.

Despite the end of their relationship, Grande was reportedly a huge supporter of Miller’s sobriety. Miller’s friend Shane Powers said on his podcast Tuesday that those blaming the pop star for the death of her ex were totally off base, saying she was “incredible” in her support of Miller as he struggled to stay sober.

“There was no one in his life more ready to go to the wall for him when it came to him being sober,” Powers said. “She was an unbelievably stabilizing force in his life.”

