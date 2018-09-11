Mac Miller’s DUI Case Will Be Dropped Following His Passing

Prosecutors officially dropped the late rapper Mac Miller‘s D.U.I. case Monday, a day before he was scheduled to be arraigned in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the Los Angeles City Attorney had to drop the case after Miller’s death on Friday. The arraignment was removed from Tuesday’s docket and official paperwork will be filed soon.

Back in May, Miller crashed his Mercedes SUV into a utility pole in the San Fernando Valley. He fled the scene, but police later used his license plate number to track him down. Once they arrived at his home, Miller was given a breathalyzer test, which showed he had a blood alcohol level over the .08 legal limit. Miller was not seriously hurt in the crash.

“He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we’ve ever seen,” a law enforcement source told TMZ after the arrest.

In August, he was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a BAC of over .08. He was not charged with hut and run.

The crash happened just days after he broke up with singer Ariana Grande, his girlfriend of over two years.

At one point, online trolls blamed Grande for the crash. Grande later replied, saying she got out of a “toxic relationship” and was always looking after Miller when they were together.

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s– together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that,” Grande told her fans. “Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

After Miller’s death, Grande shared a tribute on Instagram, posting a black and white photo of the rapper without a caption. However, she had to disable comments on her Instagram page because trolls blamed her for his death.

Miller died on Friday from an apparent drug overdose. He was 26.

“Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” Miller’s family said in a statement. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

Miller’s official cause of death will be determined at a later date, once the toxicology tests are completed.

