Lollapalooza Announces Full 2023 Lineup

Lollapalooza is coming back for 2023, and the festival's full lineup has now been announced. CBS News reports that the event kicks off Aug. 3 and runs through Aug. 6. The headlining acts this year are Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Ray, The 1975, Karol G, Odesza, and Tomorrow X Together. Additional artists set to play include Thirty Seconds to Mars, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, and Lil Yachty. Click here for the full lineup.

"With 9 stages, and 170+ bands from all over the world, every Lolla lineup makes hands wave, heads nod, and crowds holler," reads a bio section on the Lollapalooza website. Organizers add, "Lolla takes over historic Grant Park in Downtown Chicago, alongside the beautiful Chicago skyline and the shores of Lake Michigan. Take advantage of interactive areas with giveaways, merch and more!" Finally, noting the many food options attendees will have, Lollapalooza organizers explain, "Chow Town offers the most delicious festival food, drinks and sweets from the Windy City's favorite restaurants. We offer our patrons much more than the typical 'carnival' type fare, with an emphasis on fresh, reasonably priced items from the Chicago area."

Many have taken to social media to share their reactions to the Lollapalooza 2023 lineup, with one person noting the amount of electronic music acts featured by commenting on Instagram, "This isn't even a music festival this is an edm festival and I am not upset at all." Someone else added, "WTF THIS LINE UP IS INSANE !! NEW JEANS , TXT, DPR IAN , DPR LIVE, AND THE ROSE!?!" A third user offered, "TXT, I'm really looking forward to them coming back after such an exciting last year."

Another big festival returning again for 2023 is the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival. The big event will take place in Franklin, Tennessee – just outside of Nashville – on Sept. 23 and 24. Among the artists performing at the fest are Yellowstone star Luke Grimes, Ashely McBryde, Margo Price, Better Than Ezra, Tommy Prine, James Bay, The War and Treaty, and Boy Named Banjo.

Indie-folk mainstays The Lumineers will headline on Sept. 23, with Zach Bryan — who appeared on Yellowstone during Season 5 —closing out the festival on Sept. 24. Attendees will also get a chance to see sets by The Head and the Heart, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, and legendary southern rockers The Black Crowes. Tickets are available at this link.