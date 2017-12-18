Linkin Park Frontman Comments on Possible Tour With Hologram Chester Bennington

Linkin Park frontman Mike Shinoda was recently asked about the possibility of the band doing a tour with a holographic Chester Bennington and he made his stance very clear.

“Can we not do a holographic Chester? I can’t even wrap my head around the idea of a holographic Chester. I’ve actually heard other people outside the band suggest that, and there’s absolutely no way. I cannot f— with that,” Shinoda said during an Instagram live video.

Shinoda later said, “I can’t do a hologram Chester you guys, that would be the worst. For any of you guys who have lost a loved one, best friend, family member, can you imagine having a hologram of them? Awful. I can’t do it. I don’t know what we’re going to do, but we’ll figure it out eventually,” as reported by Alternative Nation.

Just last month, the band took the stage at the American Music Awards, accepting their award for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist, but were reportedly kicked out of the event moments later.

Shortly after the band left the stage, they appeared to have some trouble with their event credentials and seemed to be trying to avoid security.

The whole thing apparently played out in video clips posted to Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda’s Snapchat.

The clips appear to show the band receiving “temporary” badges allowing them into the main event room, and then later Shinoda took footage of himself pleading their case to security guards and an LAPD officer, who apparently didn’t know who they were.

Ultimately, the band was permanently removed and not allowed back in to the AMAs, but they appear to have taken in all in stride.