Linkin Park Posts Emotional Thank You to the AMAs

Linkin Park took home the award for Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock at the AMA’s on Sunday night, and they followed up by sharing an emotional “thank you” on Instagram.

Posting a photo of themselves during their acceptance speech for the award, the band wrote in a comment, “Thank you to our fans for all of your support and for voting for us at this year’s @amas. We took home Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock #AMAs.”

Earlier this year, the band and their fans suffered a tremendous tragedy when their lead singer Chester Bennington took his own life. The loss of Bennington took a great toll on the band and they chose to step back for a while to grieve and heal.

After the news that Bennington had passed away, Linkin Park canceled all upcoming tour dates, including the tour they were scheduled to do with Blink 182.

The two bands were to embark on the Welcome to Blinkin Park tour, but in the wake of Bennington’s tragic suicide, the band decided to forego the tour.

In a statement, the pop-punk band said, “Blink-182 is wrecked by the loss of our friend and amazing musician Chester Bennington. We could never imagine playing blinkin park without his incredible talent and voice. It just would not be possible.”

The message continued, “We send our deepest sympathies to his family, bandmates, friends and fans. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.”

In addition to this canceled tour, the day after Bennington’s death, Linkin Park decided to cancel the North American leg of their headlining tour.

Live Nation released a statement saying, “We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.”

The One More Light tour was set to kick-off in Mansfield, Massachusetts on July 27th, and special guests would have included Machine Gun Kelly, One OK Rock and Snoop Dogg.