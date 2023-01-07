Lil Keed Cause of Death Released

Seven months after his death, 24-year-old rapper Lil Keed's cause of death has been confirmed. He'd reportedly been bedridden for four days before being admitted to the hospital for stomach and back pain. The rapper ultimately died on May 13. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled that he died of natural causes due to eosinophilia, per PEOPLE Magazine. According to the Mayo Clinic, eosinophilia is defined as a "higher than normal level of eosinophilia" which "are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer." But what caused the condition is not clear.

In the early evening hours of May 13, the YSL rapper said he needed to go to the hospital. The coroner report notes: "He had been sick in bed for 4 days with complaints of stomach and back pains. His brother noted that the decedent's eyes were jaundiced and drove him to the hospital in a private vehicle." While on the way to the hospital, he suffered a seizure "before going unresponsive." He later the same night at 10:14 p.m.

He'd suffered similar pains the previous yeat. While admitted to a Georgia hospital due to stomach pain, "he left against medical advice and did not seek follow-up care," the coroner notes, adding that Keed drank alcohol often and smoked a vape pen. His family says he did not use drugs or have any other medical conditions.

His death was confirmed by his brother, Lil Gotit, on Instagram. "Can't believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy," he captioned a photo of the two of them. His mother also shared a heartbreaking post.