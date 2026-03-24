Legendary Pop Singer Set to Make Long-Awaited Return to the Stage After Years of Health Issues

Céline Dion appears to be making her highly-anticipated return to the stage!

The Grammy-winning singer, 57, is reportedly set to return to Paris for a series of concerts this fall, according to Canadian news outlet La Presse, headlining two concerts a week in September and October at the Paris La Défense Arena, which boasts a capacity of 40,000 people.

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While the venue does not currently have any shows listed, signs have popped up around the French city featuring the titles of Dion’s songs, including “Pour que tu m’aimes encore,” “Power of Love” and “My Heart Will Go On,” sparking initial speculation about her return.

Pedestrians walk past a billboard displaying the title of Canadian singer Celine Dion song “My Heart Will Go on” in central Paris on March 23, 2026. “Pour que tu m’aimes encore” or “My Heart Will Go On” can be read on mysterious posters in Paris, also featuring other iconic titles by Celine Dion and suggesting the big return of the Quebec diva for a series of concerts. (Photo by Blanca CRUZ / AFP)

On Monday, the singer also fueled fans’ fire with an Instagram post featuring several photos of herself in Paris over the years. She captioned the photos in French, “I don’t know how to tell you…”

Dion had a concert series scheduled for the Paris La Défense Arena back in 2020, but her Courage World Tour was ultimately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even when event restrictions were relaxed, Dion was unable to continue with her tour due to a 2022 diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, according to the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation.

Dion opened up about the disorder’s impact on her health in June 2024, telling TODAY‘s Hoda Kotb that she “absolutely” was positive she would return to performing one day.

“I’m going to go back onstage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands. I will. I will,” she insisted at the time. “I am Céline Dion, because today my voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to, or because I need to. It’s because I want to. And I miss it.”

Dion said that because of her health, she would have to be “smart” when it came to performing and pushing her body, but added, “I know that I have a good team right now [who will say], ‘No show tonight.’ It’s going to be hard. It will probably happen.”

“I’m not going to scare my fans. I’m not going to come home tonight and tell my kids that I had to stop the show,” Dion added through tears. “I’m going to come onstage because I’m ready. And my vocal cords will not scare me, because I’m going to be ready, and I’m going to hit those notes.”