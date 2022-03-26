Korn Tour Bus Involved in Shooting Incident in Iowa

Korn had a bit of a scary situation unfold after a tour stop in Iowa on Friday. According to TMZ, someone opened fire on the band’s tour bus and landed at least one shot. The shooting came before Friday night’s show and occurred outside of a hotel in Davenport, IA, but no one was injured, according to Davenport Police.

TMZ adds that the band and crew were not on the bus during the incident, a small blessing given how one of the bullets pierced the bus and was discovered inside. The tour stop is one of the final for Korn’s U.S. dates in their global tour.

According to CBS17, the shooting was reported “approximately 7:42 a.m.” and authorities have been investigating the incident since then. Korn and supporting act Chevelle were both at the hotel and shared the same bus lines. Thankfully it would seem that all is well, with Chevelle celebrating the night on their Instagram feed.

“Back in our home state tonight at the [TaxSlayer Center] in Moline, IL with our friends from [Korn] and [Code Orange],” the band wrote alongside a video of their prep. No other information is available at this time.

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis did find time to visit a local shop in Davenport called Abernathy’s. The business wrote on Facebook about Davis’ visit and his special purpose. “Big thanks to Jonathan Davis of Korn who visited the shop and scored this amazing piece from Isabel Doom!” the post on Abernathy’s page said. “This moment put my chill level to the absolute test when your inner metal head child is screaming with glee but you still have a business to run.”

So thankfully no one was injured and the shooting doesn’t seem to be targeted against the band. Given the history of music and violence, especially in the world of metal, it is always a nervous shock when any shooting happens. A prime example is the death of Dimebag Darrell of Pantera after a fan managed to get to the stage at a show, killing the guitarist and another member of the band Damage Plan. And who can forget the deaths of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls, both gunned down during the height of the east coast/west coast rap rivalry.