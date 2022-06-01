KK: Singer's Fans Mourn Music Legend's Death

By Allison Schonter

Fans are mourning the loss of beloved Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by the stage name of KK. Kunnath passed away Tuesday night in Kolkata, India just hours after the acclaimed 53-year-old singer performed at a concert in Nazrul Mancha, a venue at the Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya college, his death shocking fans.

Although an exact cause of death has not yet been revealed, it is believed Kunnath may have suffered a heart attack. Local media outlets, including the Times of India, reported that the famed Bollywood singer felt "unwell" during his performance. After arriving at his hotel room after the show, the 53-year-old complained about "uneasiness." He was then rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute at about 10:30 p.m., where doctors declared him "brought dead."

Kunnath was a popular Bollywood and playback singer. Born in Delhi in 1968, Kunnath broke into the music industry singing commercial jingles before he gained attention in Bollywood by recording songs for movies. In 1999, he released his debut solo album, Pal, which was followed by the 2008 album Humsafar. Kunnath recorded and performed songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, the musiciain having recorded songs for Dus, Om Shanti Om, Jannat, Gangster, Kites, and Bachna Ae Haseeno, among others. News of his death came as a shock to fans, many of whom were heartbroken to learn of his passing and took to social media to pay tribute to the famed musician.

Prime Minister of India speaks out

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK," the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote online. "His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

prevnext

'Shocked and saddened'

"A voice and talent like no other.. They don't make them like him anymore," tweeted one person. "Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK."

prevnext

'Candle in a dark room'

"Absolutely shocked & sad to hear about KK's untimely departure," tweeted somebody else. "He will always remain one of my favourites. Such a versatile artist, a voice to every emotion... You will be missed. RIP."

prevnext

'Gone too soon'

"Extremely saddened to learn about the untimely demise of KK ji," actor Allu Arjun wrote. "He sang memorable songs for me . He was loved by people across generations and languages. Condolences to the near & dear . Gone to soon . Rest In Peace."

prevnext

Fans remember KK as voice of 'nostalgia'

"KK was the voice of our collective nostalgia," tweeted one fan. "His songs act like memory bookmarks to our life. Listen to one song, and time travel to that month, that year. Relive that fuzzy feeling."

prevnext

'Golden voice'

"I'm not someone who gets affected by celebrities much. But, for KK, it feels like a personal loss," tweeted somebody else. "Perhaps the only singer I've ever wanted to go to a concert for. No controversies, no media hypes – just a man with a golden voice. RIP [KK] Sir. Thank you for the music."

prevnext
0comments

'KK is forever'

"The tears won't stop," added another person. "What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. [KK] is FOREVER!!!"

prev
Start the Conversation

of