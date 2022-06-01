KK: Singer's Fans Mourn Music Legend's Death

Fans are mourning the loss of beloved Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by the stage name of KK. Kunnath passed away Tuesday night in Kolkata, India just hours after the acclaimed 53-year-old singer performed at a concert in Nazrul Mancha, a venue at the Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya college, his death shocking fans.

Although an exact cause of death has not yet been revealed, it is believed Kunnath may have suffered a heart attack. Local media outlets, including the Times of India, reported that the famed Bollywood singer felt "unwell" during his performance. After arriving at his hotel room after the show, the 53-year-old complained about "uneasiness." He was then rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute at about 10:30 p.m., where doctors declared him "brought dead."

Kunnath was a popular Bollywood and playback singer. Born in Delhi in 1968, Kunnath broke into the music industry singing commercial jingles before he gained attention in Bollywood by recording songs for movies. In 1999, he released his debut solo album, Pal, which was followed by the 2008 album Humsafar. Kunnath recorded and performed songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, the musiciain having recorded songs for Dus, Om Shanti Om, Jannat, Gangster, Kites, and Bachna Ae Haseeno, among others. News of his death came as a shock to fans, many of whom were heartbroken to learn of his passing and took to social media to pay tribute to the famed musician.