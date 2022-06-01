KK: Singer's Fans Mourn Music Legend's Death
Fans are mourning the loss of beloved Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by the stage name of KK. Kunnath passed away Tuesday night in Kolkata, India just hours after the acclaimed 53-year-old singer performed at a concert in Nazrul Mancha, a venue at the Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya college, his death shocking fans.
Although an exact cause of death has not yet been revealed, it is believed Kunnath may have suffered a heart attack. Local media outlets, including the Times of India, reported that the famed Bollywood singer felt "unwell" during his performance. After arriving at his hotel room after the show, the 53-year-old complained about "uneasiness." He was then rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute at about 10:30 p.m., where doctors declared him "brought dead."
Kunnath was a popular Bollywood and playback singer. Born in Delhi in 1968, Kunnath broke into the music industry singing commercial jingles before he gained attention in Bollywood by recording songs for movies. In 1999, he released his debut solo album, Pal, which was followed by the 2008 album Humsafar. Kunnath recorded and performed songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, the musiciain having recorded songs for Dus, Om Shanti Om, Jannat, Gangster, Kites, and Bachna Ae Haseeno, among others. News of his death came as a shock to fans, many of whom were heartbroken to learn of his passing and took to social media to pay tribute to the famed musician.
Prime Minister of India speaks out
Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs.
Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family & fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/7Es5qklcHc— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2022
"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK," the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote online. "His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."
'Shocked and saddened'
Shocked and saddened by KK's untimely demise! One of our finest singers... Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🙏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 1, 2022
"A voice and talent like no other.. They don't make them like him anymore," tweeted one person. "Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK."
'Candle in a dark room'
KK was an artist you'd discover in private. His best works were all about personal moments of loss & vulnerability.
Sach Keh Raha Hai, Tadap Tadap Ke, Yaaron, Awarapan Banjarapan, Maine Dil Se Kaha.
His voice was a candle in a dark room, a ग़म-गुसार.
Goodbye and thanks, sir. pic.twitter.com/p28vA8zoDD— वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) May 31, 2022
"Absolutely shocked & sad to hear about KK's untimely departure," tweeted somebody else. "He will always remain one of my favourites. Such a versatile artist, a voice to every emotion... You will be missed. RIP."
'Gone too soon'
KK's contribution to K-town and most of us All time favourite songs in our playlists! We vibing for his many number of songs without knowing his name.
Let his soul rest, Thank You #KK 🥺❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/6axTBBu5kX— Human Being (@_human_tweets_) June 1, 2022
"Extremely saddened to learn about the untimely demise of KK ji," actor Allu Arjun wrote. "He sang memorable songs for me . He was loved by people across generations and languages. Condolences to the near & dear . Gone to soon . Rest In Peace."
Fans remember KK as voice of 'nostalgia'
An Artist never dies.
He can be in your living room or on a trip to a far-off land sitting beside u, sharing the most personal stuff decades after his passing, You’ll still relate to him. That’s the beauty of art.
“Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal
Kal yaad aayenge…”
Long live KK.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 31, 2022
"KK was the voice of our collective nostalgia," tweeted one fan. "His songs act like memory bookmarks to our life. Listen to one song, and time travel to that month, that year. Relive that fuzzy feeling."
'Golden voice'
RIP #kk. Alvida!— Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) June 1, 2022
Life is short, cherish it! pic.twitter.com/IOsD3I2fJa
"I'm not someone who gets affected by celebrities much. But, for KK, it feels like a personal loss," tweeted somebody else. "Perhaps the only singer I've ever wanted to go to a concert for. No controversies, no media hypes – just a man with a golden voice. RIP [KK] Sir. Thank you for the music."
'KK is forever'
Rip KK #RIP #KK pic.twitter.com/cHXkwSh7i1— Krutarth🇮🇳 (@JoshiKrutarth5) June 1, 2022
"The tears won't stop," added another person. "What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. [KK] is FOREVER!!!"