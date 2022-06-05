KK: Singer's Cause of Death Revealed

✖

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath's cause of death has been revealed. The singer, best known by his initials KK, died of a heart attack, or "myocardial infarction," according to the final post-mortem and chemical analysis reports submitted to Kolkata police on Saturday. Kunnath died on May 31, just hours after performing his final show in Kolkata. He was 53.

The final autopsy report notes cholesterol accumulation narrowed Kunnath's posterior intramuscular artery, which made it difficult for his heart to pump blood, reports the Times of India. The report also showed blockages in his coronary artery. Kolkota police started an investigation into his death, but they ruled out theories of an "unnatural death" after the autopsy and toxicology reports were completed.

During Kunnath's Tuesday night performance at Nazrul Mancha, he reportedly complained about "uneasiness" and needed to use the backstage restroom for rest. Doctors told the Times of India that these may have been signs that his life was in danger. They believe he could have been saved if he stopped the show and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Since Kunnath's death, other aspects of the concert have come under scrutiny. There are reports that the venue was overcrowded and the air-conditioning units stopped working. KK asked for the spotlights to be shut off at one point and used towels to wipe off sweat as he performed. "Despite the exhaustion, KK responded to the enthusiasm of the audience and continued to sing, belting out one number after the other [until] he could continue no more," Sudipto Mitra, who attended the show with his wife, told the Times of India.

Manager Bijit Dey, whose company arranged Kunnath's performance, told reporters on May 30 that the venue was overcrowded. However, since the event was organized by students at Gurudas College, his company could not do anything about crowd control. He also insisted the show would have been stopped if Kunnath told him he did not feel well. Dey claimed he didn't realize Kunnath was not well until the singer collapsed in his hotel lobby.

Kunnath's funeral was held in Mumbai last week. He broke into show business as a commercial jingles singer before he began recording songs for Bollywood musicals. He released two solo albums and was beloved for his exciting live shows. Kunnath is survived by his wife and two children.