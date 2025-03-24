KISS Legend Gene Simmons Suddenly Postpones His Solo Tour

KISS bassist Gene Simmons has postponed more than half of the dates on his upcoming solo tour just days before it was set to kick off.

Simmons was set to hit the road with his solo group, dubbed the Gene Simmons Band, beginning on April 3, but the tour is now set to begin on May 2, with a total 17 of the 26 dates postponed.

Christina Vitagliano, who’s in charge of Simmons’ VIP experiences, confirmed the news on social media, sharing that the April dates, as well as the Texas leg of their May dates, have been postponed “until early 2026.” An explanation for the postponement wasn’t given, but Vitagliano assured fans that there is “nothing wrong health-wise” with Simmons. Simmons hasn’t yet publicly addressed the postponement.

Simmons has been touring with his band ever since KISS played their final show in December 2023. Following a run of 2024 dates, the 2025 dates were set to kick off on April 3 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California. The tour will now begin on May 2 in Peachtree City, Georgia. Simmons and his group – which consists of guitarists Brent Woods and Zach Throne, as well as drummer Brian Tichy – will then travel to Beaver Dam, Kentucky; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Niagara Falls, Ontario; and more before wrapping the tour in Sturgis, South Dakota on Aug. 3. You can see the current tour schedule here.

Vitagliano said that fans who purchased tickets to any of the impacted shows will be refunded, and those who purchased a bass experience – a $6,500 package that allows the fan and three guests to meet Simmons and take home a Simmons bass – can either receive a refund or move it to a different date on the tour.

In addition to the bass experience, Simmons is also offering the $12,500 “the ultimate Gene Simmons experience,” which allows fans to be Simmons’ personal assistant and a roadie for a day.

Along with his solo tour, Simmons is set to reunite with his KISS bandmates – Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer – for the group’s first live performance in two years. The band will play an unmasked live show as part of the three-day Kiss Army Storms Vegas event in November, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. The event will also feature “a special live performance from former Kiss member Bruce Kulick, along with other special guests, activities, exclusive experiences and more.”