KISS Legend Ace Frehley Combats Damaging Rumor About His New Album

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley is claiming he's shocked about the claims being made about his new album. According to several sources, Frehley's latest titled 10,000 Volts is facing accusations by some that Frehley didn't play much guitar on the release. He is also denying claims by collaborator and Trixter guitarist Steve Brown saying he was the primary songwriter on the album, not Frehley.

The KISS rocker addressed the writing claims by Brown on The Metal Voice. "I got aggravated the other day 'cause I heard that people were saying I didn't write any of the songs on the record. And [they were saying] it was all Steve Brown." the rocker said during the interview (H/T Blabbermouth). "And I was really shocked when he said that, because that's not the case. And I called him up and he apologized to me."

"[Steve is] a wonderful guy. I love him. He was so excited about the record, and they were asking him questions that weren't rehearsed; he had no idea. Everybody sometimes toots their own horn a little more than they should sometimes without thinking," Frehley added.

But according to Loudwire, Frehley is also denying claims that he wasn't the main guitar player on his new album. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Frehley denied the claims while also praising Brown after he was thrown into more drama.

"Wow. Listen to previous albums by Steve Brown. Do they sound like this record? I don't think so. Number one, I'm doing all the vocals. Number two, I'm doing the majority of the solos," Frehley tells the outlet (H/T Loudwire). "You know, Steve grew up idolizing me. And he's a wonderful human being and a great producer and a great engineer and a great guitar player and singer and songwriter. And working with him was such a pleasure. Sometimes he'd come up with his solo idea and I'd recreate it, because he's been studying my guitar style since he was a little kid, you know?"

Brown produced the album, has co-writing credits on all but one of the songs, and also delivers the background vocals. If he's also copying Frehley's style, he's keeping very, very busy.