Kendrick Lamar, U2 Dave Chappelle Opens Grammys With ‘Goosebump-Inducing’ Performance

Kendrick Lamar and U2 opened the Grammys with an electric performance that was interrupted by comedian Dave Chapelle.

Kendrick Lamar’s full Grammy performance with Dave Chappelle. pic.twitter.com/5ogKoLqSNY — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 29, 2018

Before the Grammys even started at Madison Square Garden, Lamar won three Grammys for “Humble.” Damn. was also nominated for album of the year.

The performance was widely praised on Twitter, where fans were in awe of Lamar’s powerful messages.

Kendrick Lamar has mastered the art of giving us powerful, theatrical, message-filled goosebump-inducing performances. #GRAMMYs — Chris Witherspoon (@WitherspoonC) January 29, 2018



Perfect choice for the opening with @kendricklamar – Love the soldiers and the American flag behind him! YASSS for BONO! But, what’s up with the Kanye West collection outfit?! — C.J. Petty (@DrTurnEdDUp) January 29, 2018



I love that @kendricklamar is opening the show and this man continues to have some of the best award performances #TheGrammys — Love Autumn (@loveautumndream) January 29, 2018



We are so lucky to exist in the same lifetime as Kendrick Lamar. — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) January 29, 2018



Comienza la ceremonia con @kendricklamar, con Bono y The Edge haciendo su parte en “XXX”.#Grammy pic.twitter.com/AaQI6OwXEp — U2 Uruguay 🇺🇾 (@U2_Uruguay) January 29, 2018



Kendrick Lamar is one of the best performers ever. — Blanco Shabazz (@WhyYouPetty) January 29, 2018

After the performance, host James Corden gave brief remarks before handing the show over to Lady Gaga.

Corden told E! News before the show that U2’s opening with Lamar and Chapelle is “quite possibly the most unique opening to a Grammys you’ve ever seen.”

But the one performance that made his “whole body tingle” was Kesha’s. She will be performing “Praying” from her new album, Rainbow. Bruno Mars is also performing with Cardi B, and Elton John is taking the stage with Miley Cyrus.

During last year’s opening, Corden famously tripped over the stairs and rapped about Beyonce and President Donald Trump.

“Live it all up, because this is the best / And with President Trump we don’t know what comes next,” Corden rapped. “We sit here tonight no matter our race / Or where we were born or color of face / Using this art remember forever / We can survive by sticking together.”