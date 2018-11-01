Kelsea Ballerini to Perform at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs in just over one month, and the lingerie giant has officially announced the lineup of musical performers for this year’s event.

Included in the lineup is Kelsea Ballerini, who shared her exciting news on social media Thursday morning.

“Brb working on my strut,” she wrote on Twitter alongside a photo advertising the news. “Can’t wait to perform at the #VSFashionShow with @TheChainsmokers!”

Other performers include Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and The Struts. This will be the first time performing on the show for each artist.

This year’s show also marks the largest number of performers the show has had to date, as previous years have featured around four to five acts.

Based on the fact that Ballerini offered a shoutout to The Chainsmokers in her announcement, it’s a safe bet that the duo will perform their recent collaboration, “This Feeling.”

The artists will perform as 60 models take to the runway, including the Victoria’s Secret Angels and other top faces in the industry. Also confirmed to be walking are Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, all of whom have previously graced the Victoria’s Secret runway.

After stints in London, Paris and Shanghai, the show will return to New York City this year. The location marks a bit of a homecoming, as the first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was held at the Plaza Hotel in 1995.

While there were originally no musical guests during the fashion show, the event soon became home to some of the biggest names in music, with stars like Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift all having graced the catwalk.

Though the broadcast won’t air until December, the show itself takes place in just a few days, with the models and performers preparing to head to the Big Apple. While the actual date has not been confirmed, model Behati Prinsloo seemingly let slip while on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live that the show will be filmed on Nov. 8.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

