Kelly Clarkson Gets Candid About Cancer Scare

Kelly Clarkson got the worst news of her life on the best night of her life. On the same day she won her first Grammy Awards, she was told she might have cancer.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Thursday night, the “Love So Soft” singer said she got the bad news moments before she won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2006 Grammys.

“I was told I might have cancer that day, so yeah. It was really horrible. I had to have my makeup redone three times,” Clarkson said.

As the night wore on, Clarkson started thinking that her wins were a sign that God was giving her one last great moment before her death.

“And I kept winning!” Clarkson also said her family has a history of ovarian and cervical cancer, which made her even more nervous. Of course, that night still had some highlights.

“Alicia Keys and Stevie Wonder gave me my first Grammy, which was pretty rad,” she said. This wasn’t the first time Clarkson talked about her cancer scare on Grammy night. Back in February, she told Billboard about it.

“Well, not many people know this — not to be a Debbie Downer — but I was told that morning that I had cancerous results for something. Here’s the horrible part: I went the whole day crying. They redid my makeup like four times because I was like, ‘Wow, so young.’ I was just completely freaking out,” Clarkson said. “Then when I won, I thought, ‘Oh my God. This is like God giving me one more thing before something horrible happens.’”

Later, Clarkson’s doctor told her she did not have cancer. It turned out that the office mixed up the results and they apologized.

Clarkson won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Since U Been Gone” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Breakaway at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards. She won her third Grammy in 2013 for Stronger.

The first American Idol winner recently released her eighth album, Meaning of Life. She is also slated to appear on The Voice as a coach next year.