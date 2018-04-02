911 Call Reveals Extent of Kanye West Company Worker’s Injuries After Machine Fell

A man involved in making Kanye West‘s Yeezy shoes was seriously injured last month when an industrial machine fell on top of him, according to a 911 call.

During the call, as reported by TMZ, the caller described the dire situation to the emergency dispatcher, saying the man was screaming in pain and was trapped under a heavy shoe-making machine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The caller said the machine fell on the worker’s leg and hand and that he also had a laceration on his head.

Eventually the caller said that other people on the scene managed to lift the “shoe machine” off the man using a pallet jack while the dispatcher gave instructions on how to tend to his injuries afterward.

“How bad is his leg injury?” the dispatcher asks.

“It’s bad,” the caller said.

The dispatcher clarified that the injured man could breathe and could still feel his leg.

“Any broken bones that are obvious to you guys?” the dispatchers asks.

“Definitely a foot and ankle,” the caller says.

Emergency staff responded to the call Friday, March 23 at the Calabasas Tech Center, where West’s company is located, and airlifted the injured man to the hospital.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the accident happened after 5 p.m. local time. Witnesses helped lift the machine before first responders arrived. The man was in so much pain that he could not be treated at the scene and was airlifted to the hospital.

TMZ reports that the man is an Adidas employee working on the rapper’s Yeezy shoes.

The incident was not the only hit West’s business has taken as of late. On March 21, TMZ reported that a Chinese company filed trademark paperwork to stake a claim to the Yeezy name. West’s company has owned the Yeezy trademark for shoes since 2013, but let the trademark go when it comes to shirts and other clothing items last year.

Fujian Baby Network Technology Co. reportedly swooped in and trademarked the term “Yeezy Boost.” West did not find out until after his company filed to renew the trademark on other clothing.

West still has the trademark for Yeezy shoes, but he could have to start a legal fight if he wants to get it back for other products. According to PEOPLE, his company did file documents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to stop Fujian.

Yeezy was also recently sued by Jordan Outdoor Enterprise, which claims West’s camouflage print is a copy of their Realtree collection. West used the print on his Season 5 clothing line for jackets, sweatshirts and boots. West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, was seen wearing the camouflage print in January.