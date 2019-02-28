Kanye West Collaborator YNW Melly Reportedly Drove Around With Friends’ Bodies After Staging Drive-By

YNW Melly, a Florida rapper who once collaborated with Kanye West, drove around with his friends’ bodies in a car to stage their murders as a drive-by shooting, according to police.

On Feb. 13, Miramar, Florida police arrested Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, and charged the 19-year-old with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams, 21, and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr., 19. Colton Henry, 20, was previously arrested in connection with the deaths and faces the same charges.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams and Thomas were shot and killed in the early hours of Oct. 26, 2018 and were rushed to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital Miramar in a Jeep driven by Henry, according to police. They were shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the hospital. Police accused Demons and Henry of trying to make their friends’ deaths look like the results of a drive-by shooting, but Henry’s statement did not match what police found during their preliminary investigation.

On Wednesday, TMZ obtained Demons’ booking report, which revealed further details of the investigation. According to police, the car had eight bullet holes on the right side of the vehicle, where Williams and Thomas sat, but Henry was unharmed. Police said they found eight shell casings, and believed the car was shot up after the fact to make it look like a drive-by.

Police believe the first shots were fired from inside the car, from the left rear passenger side. Police said this is where Demons was sitting based on surveillance footage showing the four men getting into the car, and Demons getting in through the back left door.

The documents also reveal that Henry and Demons drove around with Williams and Thomas’ bodies in the car “for a brief period of time” before finally going to the hospital, police said. Henry also told police Demons was in the car at some point, but left and got into another car.

“This was a calculated effort to establish their own version of the incident in an attempt tp deceive law enforcement,” the court documents, also obtained by Complex, read.

Prosecutors also included quotes from Snapchat messages Demons sent his girlfriend two weeks after the shooting.

“Dis n— saved my life he coming everywhere wit me cuz of dem crackers come grab him it’s my fault u forgot?” one message read, referring to Henry. “I keep Bortlen wit me kuz at da end of the day he did one of a realist s— in my life.”

Demons is best known for a song called “Murder on My Mind” and appeared with West on the track “Mixed Personalities.”

If convicted of first-degree murder, Demon could be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. He is now in Broward County jail, awaiting trial without bond.

Photo credit: Instagram