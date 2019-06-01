Justin Bieber Teases New Music With Shirtless Studio Photo Alongside Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is back to recording music following a lengthy hiatus. The 25-year-old hit-maker teased his return to the studio in a series of black-and-white photos of himself and wife Hailey Baldwin on Instagram.

The photos, posted to Bieber’s social media account on May 26, showed himself, shirtless, standing next to Baldwin. The “Sorry” singer captioned the image, “Studio vibes,” which suggests he’s working on a new batch of music for fans.

Bieber didn’t share any previews of his new music, which has fans eager for its release. The Canadian pop star recently teamed up with Ed Sheeran for a new song, “I Don’t Care,” which marked his first new single since 2017, according to PEOPLE. He still hasn’t released a solo song, however. His Instagram posts have given fans hope that he intends to soon — perhaps in time for summer.

His Instagram posts aren’t the first time he’s teased new music. In late April, during the second weekend of Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Bieber surprised fans with a performance. He announced that it was his “first time on stage in two years,” adding that he had an “album coming soon.” Bieber didn’t, however, reveal a release date or album title.

News that Bieber is working on a new album comes after he announced in March that he would be taking a break from music. The Fader reported that he shared the news on Instagram, explaining to fans that he spent a huge portion of his formative years touring and “was unhappy.”

“You pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour,” he said. “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.”

“Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health,” Bieber continued.

Bieber addressed his musical hiatus in an interview with Vogue, telling the outlet he’d struggled with depression and drugs — specifically Xanax. The singer admitted that while touring, he grew depressed and lonely. He said he “needed some time.”

“Just thinking about music stresses me out,” he told Vogue. “I’ve been successful since I was 13, so I didn’t really have a chance to find who I was apart from what I did.”

“I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed. My mom always said to treat women with respect. For me that was always in my head while I was doing it, so I could never enjoy it. Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark. I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”

Bieber appears to be back on the straight-and-narrow following his struggles, however.

