Justin Bieber Sparks Concerns With Fans After Outing With Dave Chappelle

Justin Bieber was recently spotted out with comedian Dave Chappelle. The outing comes after the “Baby” singer’s marriage to model, Hailey Bieber, has reportedly been estranged. The couple welcomed the first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. They announced they were pregnant months before with a photo shoot to commemorate the special time in their lives while also highlighting six years of marriage.

Justin was spotted with the Chappelle Show alum outside Barney’s Beanery in Los Angeles in the early morning hours of Feb. 23. They seemingly were talking, along with Justin smoking. He wore a beanie and hoodie for the outing, while the comedian sported a flannel. Hailey was not out with him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rumors of marital strife began started late last year and heated up again in January when Justin unfollowed his wife on Instagram. That same day, he posted a cryptic message to his Instagram Stories, writing, “S–t is getting suss out here.”

On her part, Hailey reposted a TikTok video to her Instagram Story, showing a man laughing while repeating the line, “You’re not well, and it’s OK.” She wrote over the clip, “me to all of you on the internet.”

Weeks later, Justin publicly gushed over Keke Palmer’s photo via Instagram. “She said I’m poppin out 😍,” the “Baby” singer commented on Palmer’s photo of herself donning a Burberry outfit.

The couple quickly shut down rumblings of marital issues by cozying up for a Valentine’s Day date night the day after.

On Feb. 19, the two also attended Hailey’s Rhode’s Los Angeles pop-up. But fans were also worried by him appearing disheveled. While at the event, fans claimed he had “strange” behavior, as he shifted his weight back and forth and clinched onto his clothing in a viral video. “Someone help him,” one person commented. Another video showed Justin with a blank expression and staring straight into the camera while posing for photos with Hailey, who smiled and stuck out her tongue to lick his cheek.

A source told Page Six that Hailey is “really concerned” for the pop star and “isn’t sure how to manage things at this point.” The source noted, “Justin is going through a hard time and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do.”