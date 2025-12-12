Jonas Brothers Singer Sparks Romance Rumors With Model

Does Joe Jonas have a new lady? According to TMZ, the singer may be off the market.

The Jonas Brothers staple was recently seen with model, Tatiana Gabriela. Cameras caught the two taking a casual stroll down a street in NYC looking casual.

It’s not the first time they’ve been spotted out together. Jonas has already been seen out with the NYC-based Puerto Rican model on previous occasions, though they haven’t confirmed a romance.

He was previously married to Sophie Turner. They began dating in 2016. Once a beloved Hollywood couple, they wed in 2019. Throughout their time together, they welcomed two daughters, Willa and Delphine. Many were shocked when Jonas filed for divorce in Miami, Florida, as Cosmopolitan reported at the time. At the time, court documents revealed that Jonas alleged: “The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” Things got contentious quickly, with Turner attempting to sue Jonas for mediation and a custody battle over their children.

A source spoke with People, saying at the time, “They were not separated, but they’ve been living separate lives for months” and that they “haven’t gotten along in a while, but they’re hoping to resolve this all amicably.”

The source continued: “As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they’re figuring it out in real time. They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he’s been on tour. Sophie’s been working in the UK.”

The former couple would later release statements on their respective Instagram accounts. As for what led to the split, there were varying reports, but it was alleged that Jonas overheard Turner speaking about something that upset him.

Page Six reported that “divorce was a last resort for Joe,” adding, “He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls. An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back situation like it’s being reported.”