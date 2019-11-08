John Legend and Kelly Clarkson’s Updated Cover of ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ Has Social Media Divided

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have released an updated cover of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and the new tune certainly has social media divided. In the new version, the pair changed the lyrics from sounding as if the female is being persuaded to stay, and she instead has the option to leave but makes the decision for herself that she wants to stay. Over the past few years, there has beengrowing opposition to the classic holiday song, as many have expressed that they see as an inappropriate narrative.

NEW VERSION of #BabyItsColdOutside! A welcome update or “PC Culture run amok & destroying everything great in the history of music?” (🙄). You decide. Check out my new track w/ @kellyclarkson! Updated lyrics co-written w/ @natasharothwell. Listen here: https://t.co/XZWqbFlZYP pic.twitter.com/FJZKYpJAHH — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2019

Twitter users have been sounding off on the new track, with some applauding it, others criticizing, and still more people wondering why it even needs to be covered again anyway.

“Leave the song alone! It is just a bit of cheeky romance,” one person said. “The PC POOPs (Perpetually Offended and Outraged People) can put a sock in it and go on living in their own petty little world an turn the volume down or off if the song is played.”

“You know that song that everyone is absolutely sick of that already has 8 more versions than anyone has ever wanted to hear??? How about we do that one!” — Muffy (@muffyduffy) November 3, 2019

“I personally LOVE it your version is reflective of the times we live in the same way the original version did,” another person said in a tweet to Legend. “I love the entire album and will be adding it to my collection. Thank you Thank you for this!!!! Also you and your family are awesome.”

“I love it! People complaining haven’t listened to it, cause it’s delightful,” someone else wrote. “John Legend and Kelly Clarkson could sing a friggen take out menu, and I’d be all ‘yes I do want fries with that’”

I like it. We live in a different world than the original. I like the fact the male is being very respectful. Some people can’t accept change and progress, that’s a big part of all wrong with the world, now. — Annette Lane-Bartley (@bartley_a_lane) November 8, 2019

Head over to YouTube to hear the new version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” for yourself, and let us know in the comments what you think.