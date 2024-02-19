Jhene Aiko Sued Over Alleged Car Accident

In not-so-good news for Jhene Aiko, the singer and mother of two is facing legal action over an alleged car accident. The incident in question reportedly occurred in July 2022 while at a traffic light, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast. An individual identified as Genelle Ligot alleges July 2022, at the corner of Ventura Boulevard and Hayvenhurst Avenue in Encino, California, the "Post Ta Be" singer "struck her" car from behind while waiting at a traffic light. "[Ligot] was stopped at a traffic light when [Aiko] struck [her] from behind. Due to the negligent actions of [Aiko] while operating the motor vehicle, [Ligot] was injured in health, strength, and activity," the suit reads. The documents also allege that Ligot has suffered "wage loss, loss of use of property, hospital and medical expenses, general damage, property damage and loss of earning capacity." She is suing for damages, demands a jury trial, and alleges that Aiko acted negligently.

The singer has been in the news of late due to her and her boyfriend, rapper Big Sean, being granted a five-year restraining order against a fan. They were able to prove that an obsessed fan broke into their home. Los Angeles County judge granted the order after hearing evidence in the case. The obsessed fan is now ordered to remain over 100 yards away from Big Sean, Aiko, and their family. Aiko has two children, one she shares with Sean.

They welcomed their son, Noah, in 2022. The couple reflected on the first year of the baby's life while celebrating his first birthday in November 2023. "Yesterday we celebrated our baby boy's FIRST birthday 😭. What a beautiful and fulfilling year it's been. What an honor to watch him grow 🥹," Aiko singer captioned a song she shared on her Instagram. "This is for my favorite boy, my sweet and silly Noah Woahwah, mama's baby… my Sun/Son☀️," she wrote. The song is titled, "Sun/Son," and features lyrics about there being "no more cloudy days" and feeling "so glad you came." "This song so beautiful 🤲🏾," Sean commented.