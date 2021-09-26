Jennifer Lopez Teamed With ‘NCIS: LA’ Star LL Cool J for Throwback ‘All I Have’ Global Citizen Performance

Jennifer Lopez and LL Cool J reunited to perform their 2002 hit single ‘All I Have’ for Lopez’s performance at Global Citizen Live. The event, which took place across seven cities and six continents, was a fundraising event for Global Citizen and Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World. It’s intended to end COVID-19.

‘All I Have’ was released in December 2002 as the second single from her third studio album, This Is Me…Then. The song samples Debra Laws’ 1981 single ‘Very Special.’

The song details moving on after a breakup. It was a success on the Billboard charts, reaching No.1 in the U.S. where it remained for four weeks. The song was also ranked as the 15th most successful song on the Billboard Hot 100 of 2003. Lopez named her 2016 Las Vegas Residency Show after the song.

Despite its success, there was some legal trouble as a result of sampling Laws’ original. Laws filed a lawsuit in 2003 against Sony Music Entertainment. She alleged the song misappropriated her voice.

During the Global Citizen performance, Lopez was also joined by rapper Ja Rule to perform their hits ‘I’m Real’ and ‘Ain’t It Funny.’ She also performed other fan favorites, including ‘Jenny From the Block.’

One person who was happily cheering Lopez on is her beau, Ben Affleck. The two rekindled their romance after 18 years of not being together. The relationship began shortly after Lopez ended her engagement to MLB icon Alex Rodriguez. “Jennifer and Ben were apart for a few days earlier this week. They met up in N.Y.C. yesterday,” a source told People Magazine. “Ben wanted to be by her side and attended the event. He watched her perform. They are always supportive of each other’s careers. Ben has to be in Texas to film this coming week.”