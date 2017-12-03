Jay-Z Repairing Relationship With Kanye West After Massive Blowout

Jay-Z gave a thoughtful, tell-all interview in the New York Times this week, where he talked about race, money, Beyoncé, and a host of other things. Among the many revelations about the mogul‘s life, readers learned that he’s back on speaking terms with Kanye West.

Jay-Z and West have been on shaky ground for a while now. There was West’s infamous on-stage rant about Jay-Z and Beyonce at a concert in Sacramento last summer, which ended with West cutting the show short for his fans, not to mention countless jabs the two have exchanged in their music and in the media. Below is a video showing part of West’s diatribe:

At the time, Jay-Z said that conflict between rappers and public figures is all fun and games until family comes into play. “What really hurt me, you can’t bring my kid or my wife into it,” he told Rap Radar earlier this year. “We’ve gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me.”

Yet Jay-Z told his interviewer this past Wednesday “he’s my brother.”

“[I talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he’s my brother. I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us… ‘Cause, you know — Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother. And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother,” he said.

“And we both love and respect each other’s art, too,” the 47-year-old rapper went on. “So it’s like, we both — everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I’m saying? And then there’s like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it’s gonna, we gonna always be good.”