J Balvin Addresses Controversial ‘Perra’ Music Video After Outcry

J Balvin has issued an apology statement for the controversial imagery used in his latest music video for his song “Perra.” In an Instagram video, Balvin addressed public outrage over his latest video, in which he can be seen walking Black women on leashes like dogs. The video has since been taken down from streaming sites.

“I want to say sorry to whomever felt offended, especially to the Black community,” Balvin expressed in Spanish. “That’s not who I am. I’m about tolerance, love and inclusivity.”

.@JBALVIN apologizes for the video of "Perra" with #Tokischa. “My message has always been tolerance, love and integration,” he adds. pic.twitter.com/bXOzXv9MVf — billboard latin (@billboardlatin) October 24, 2021

“I also like to support new artists, in this case Tokischa, a woman who supports her people, her community and also empowers women,” Balvin added. “As a form of respect, I removed the video eight days ago. But because the criticism continued, I’m here making a statement.”

In the song, Balvin and female Dominican artist Tokischa sing the Spanish word for a female dog or bitch, referencing a dog in heat. The track, which is to be featured on Balvin’s upcoming album Jose, drew large criticism when it debuted in September. Balvin’s mother, as well as Colombian vice president and chancellor Marta Lucía Ramírez both made statements condemning the song.

“When I found out [about “Perra”], I called him … [and asked], “Where is the Josésito that I know?” Balvin’s mother told Cosmovisión. “That song is not … I don’t even know what to say. I did not see my José anywhere.” The singer also addressed his mom in the public apology saying, “Mom, I’m sorry too.” Balvin closed the video, adding: “Life gets better each day. Thank you for listening to me.”

Tokisha also addressed the public response to the song and video. In an interview with Rolling Stone, published on Oct. 24, the singer said the visuals were an attempt to bring the song’s concept to life but it wasn’t intended to offend their fans. “I’m truly sorry that people felt offended,” she said, adding, “It was very conceptual. If you, as a creative, have a song that’s talking about dogs, you’re going to create that world.”