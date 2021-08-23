Insane Clown Posse Announces Farewell Tour Amid Member's Heart Failure Diagnosis

✖

The Insane Clown Posse has announced they will be embarking on a farewell tour, amid one of the members being diagnosed with heart failure. Metal Injection reports that over the weekend, the hip-hop duo — comprised of Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope — addressed the crowd at their Gathering of the Juggalos event and shared the news. Violent J to the mic and explained that part of the reason for the decision was due to his doctors telling him that he has a newly-discovered heart condition.

Violent J explained that he first noticed something was wrong when he would grow "winded" just by walking from his house to his recording studio, which "is probably 40 yards" from his front door. "We went to the hospital to see what’s going on. They did an ultrasound," he went on to share. "The lady who was looking at my heart, we could tell she was tripping about something, but she wasn’t a doctor. The doctors were all tied up upstairs in the hospital, understandably. She told me, 'They want you to go straight home, get in bed and they’ll call you first thing in the morning.'"

The next day, Violent J says the doctors called him "before the birds even woke up" and advised him "to go to the hospital" right away. "They took me in the back," he continued, "and basically they just came out and told me I have heart failure. That scared the s— out of me." The rapper underwent a number of medical procedures to treat his Atrial Fibrillation, but his heartbeat was still found to be irregular.

After all of the serious health issues arose, the pair decided to give all their fans one more worldwide tour before they hang up their hats. "We’re gonna do one more tour next year around the world. We’re gonna do the United States, and then we’re gonna go to Europe, Canada and Australia. It’s gonna be a farewell tour."

However, Violent J clarified that this does not mean the band is stopping live shows or music for good. "We’re gonna play every Juggalo weekend, every Hallowicked," and every Big Ballers Christmas Party, he said. "We’re gonna do a show somewhere every month — one show a month is our plan," Violent J explained. He then reiterated, "I want to make it clear, making music is not affected in any way, shape or form by anything going on with Shaggy or myself health-wise."