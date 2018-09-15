Iggy Azalea Claps Back at Eminem for Mentioning Her in Latest Diss Track

Eminem has been turning heads with his recent string of diss tracks, and Iggy Azalea is now getting caught up in the controversy.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper has insulted numerous rappers in recent weeks, including Drake, Lil Pump and Tyler, the Creator. His most involved beef thus far has been with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Kelly, best known for his songs “Bad Things” and “Home,” fired back at Eminem with a much publicized song, entitled “Rap Devil.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, Eminem, 45, was not going to take flack from Kelly, 28, without a fight. He released a response entitled “Killshot” on Friday, which is where Azalea comes into play.

On the track, Eminem compares MGK’s eventual legacy to pop artists like Taylor Swift and Azalea, or rappers with less fervor like Ja Rule and Benzino.

“You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggie, no Jay,” Eminem raps. “Next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy ho, you about to really blow / Kelly, they’ll be putting your name / Next to Ja, next to Benzino—die, motherf—er!”

As one would imagine, Azalea was not too pleased with being brought into the beef and being insulted in the process. She took to Twitter on Friday to hit back against Eminem’s use of her and other celebrities’ names.

Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) September 14, 2018

“Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars,” Azalea wrote, clearly referring to “Killshot.”

The “Fancy” rapper then elaborated over a series of tweets, clarifying that she was an Eminem fan, but she felt his recent use of celebrity names comes off as a “crutch.”

“That’s my unbiased opinion from a girl that watched this guys set and sung the words in the crowd,” Azalea wrote. “I’d think it regardless. One of the greatest to do it, I’m NOT in dispute about that. But I do think the name dropping thing has become a crotch (sic).”

And that’s my unbiased opinion from a girl that watched this guys set and sung the words in the crowd. I’d think it regardless.

One of the greatest to do it, I’m NOT in dispute about that. But I do think the name dropping thing has become a crotch. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) September 14, 2018

Eminem has long been known for name-dropping pop stars like Mariah Carey and Britney Spears through the years. Azalea put those past disses in a different light than those in recent weeks, saying Eminem’s latest material lacks creativity.

“Also let’s talk about why it’s lazy now; but wasn’t in the earlier work,” Azalea write. “The earlier stuff was crazy, twisted and creative. This stuff feels more like picking names that fit easily into a rhyme scheme.”

Also let’s talk about why it’s lazy now; but wasn’t in the earlier work.

The earlier stuff was crazy, twisted and creative.

This stuff feels more like picking names that fit easily into a rhyme scheme. 🤷‍♀️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) September 14, 2018

Azalea mostly rested her case on the subject, but did note that she stood by her words after Eminem supporters began to hound her for the response. She stated that she was “beyond prepared” for the backlash headed her way.

Eminem has not responded to Azalea’s critique as of press time.

Photo Credit: BuzzFoto via Getty Images / Josiah Kamau