Iconic Rock Band Returning for First Tour Since Lead Singer’s Major Surgery

Is Bon Jovi back to touring? Well, they’re halfway there.

The Grammy-winning rock band has announced the Bon Jovi Forever Tour, a brand new stadium tour that will start next July. It’s the band’s first series of live performances since lead singer Jon Bon Jovi had an extensive vocal cord surgery in 2022.

“There is a lot of joy in this announcement—joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together,” Bon Jovi wrote in a press release. “I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience—I get to stand in the WE of our concerts.”

The “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer continued to thank his fans.

“I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again,” he wrote. “I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

The tour begins in New York City at Madison Square Garden before crossing the ocean and heading to Edinburgh, Dublin, and London. General tickets go on sale this Friday, and fan pre-sale has already begun.

The singer’s surgery was one of the main subjects of the 2024 Hulu miniseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. He has made a full recovery, and the band released their 16th album Forever last June.