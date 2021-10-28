H.E.R. Brings Soul to D.C. at Sold-Out Show

H.E.R. hit the stage at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. H.E.R., real name Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, performs under the acronym, which stands for “Having Everything Revealed. She’s proved she’s a force to be reckoned with, having her 2017 compilation album H.E.R. featuring songs from her first two EPs and six additional songs.

The album was nominated for five Grammy Awards, winning Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album. Now, she’s on a major tour and we were there to view it all — even though heavy rain and delayed trains tried their best to prevent it. In the end, seeing the RCA Records artist’s sold-out show was worth it.

The singer had two opening acts, Tone Stith and Maeta, and the crowd couldn’t get enough. In particular, Stith, a New Jersey native, wooed the crowd with his smooth R&B vocals. His gospel roots are apparent in his performances with unparalleled high notes. (It’s also worth noting, he shared some great photos of him exploring D.C. ahead of the show, including a stop the historically Black higher education institution, Howard University.) Maeta came donned in a green ensemble equipped with army pants, heels, and a ponytail, the Indianapolis-born singer — who’s repped by the esteemed Roc Nation— serenaded the audience with her tunes.

When H.E.R. stook the stage, she definitely didn’t disappoint. She effortlessly got through her popular hits like “Focus” and “Best Part” while switching from instruments including her famous guitar and rocking the drums to accompany her performances. Of course, she wore her shades synonymous with her look – and she always impresses with her long wavy hair.

This is far from the peak for H.E.R., as her star continues to rise. Next up, she’s playing Fox Theatre Detroit on Thursday. Soon after, the singer will be starring in the musical adaptation of The Color Purple, making it her film debut.