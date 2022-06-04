'Heardle' Answer June 4th Revealed

✖

The Heardle puzzle for Saturday, June 4, 2022 is a doozy, so there's no shame if you weren't able to guess it. Heardle is one of the many popular unofficial spinoffs of Wordle, and it challenges players to guess a song based on just a second of playtime. Fair warning: the answer for today's Heardle is spoiled down below.

Heardle gives its players six chances to guess the song, but instead of letters, each round gives them increasingly longer portions of the song to go by. If you go through all the clues, you'll have heard 16 seconds of the song, but your score is higher the fewer hints you need. On Saturday, players will have heard a few soulful seconds of Mariah Carey's 1995 hit "Fantasy." Given the eclectic range of the game's selections, it's no surprise that many players miss a song here or there.

"Fantasy" was the lead single for Carey's fifth studio album Daydream. It was co-written by Carey and record producer Dave Hall and features a sample of the 1981 song "Genius of Love" by Tom Tom Club. Heardle players could have been thrown off by the sample in some obscure cases, although the selection used in the game was distinct enough to set it apart.

Carey told journalist Fred Bronson that Tom Tom Club was actually on board with the sample before she and Hall had even written "Fantasy." She said: "I was listening to the radio and heard 'Genius of Love', and I hadn't heard it in a long time. It reminded me of growing up and listening to the radio and that feeling the song gave me seemed to go with the melody and basic idea I had for 'Fantasy'. I initially told Dave about the idea, and we did it. We called up the Tom Tom Club and they were really into it."

"[It] was a fun song to do. Mariah brought me 'Genius of Love' and I laid some strings on it and put it into a groove I felt really fit and highlighted her voice. And that song didn't take us but a minute to do, because she really busted that out within two days. We did a rough copy and let Tommy Mottola hear it and he loved it, so all we had to do was bring it back in and mix it," Hall added.

Of all the new puzzles and guessing games sweeping the internet in the wake of Wordle, Heardle is one of the most enduring. Fans seem to find it satisfying to make guesses based on soundbites, and many enjoy delving into music history in the process. "Fantasy" is available on most major music streaming platforms. Another Heardle puzzle will be available on Sunday, June 5.