Halsey Sets Social Media on Fire After Showing off Armpit Hair on ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover

Halsey has set social media on fire after candidly showing off her armpit hair on the cover of Rolling Stone’s “The Hot Issue.”

The image features the 24-year-old singer in a white strapped tank top with a natural, short, curly hairstyle, and golden tan skin. Her stubbly armpit hair is slightly noticeable in the image, and of course social media as well as a long list of celebs had some fiery thoughts about it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There so much yes about this picture [I don’t know] where to start,” singer Demi Lovato said.

“No photoshopped armpits!! hell yes!” wrote YouTube star Jessie Paege.

I loooove the fact that they didn’t edit the armpits like most magazines would do. Women are not little babies who don’t have body hair. Stunning cover 👌 https://t.co/POHNCnIK9W — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) June 20, 2019

“Here for this armpit hair,” singer and songwriter Maggie Rogers added.

Some people were critical of the photo, complaining about Halsey‘s unshaven armpits, to which many fans quickly responded with support comments.

“This is literally what it looks like after 2 days of not shaving the armpits for us ladies with dark body hair,” one follower said. “Some of y’all act like she has been growing it out for weeks.”

“I love the armpit hair so much. Disappointed by the people in the comments telling her to shave or “letting her know” it’s there,” another person wrote. “She knows it’s there, her photographers do too. Conscious liberation.”

“Sad how people are so conditioned to seeing photoshopped celebrities that when someone isn’t photoshopped, they think it ‘doesn’t look good.’ This is what armpits look like erRyoNe sorRy reaLity shOcks yoU [laughing out loud],” someone else joked.

“Have you guys ever seen a woman? Our armpits are not all smooth and it’s something normal,” one other fan commented. “The funniest thing is that 90% of these comments are written by men who have absolutely nothing to say about what a woman should do to her body, the other 10% who are women makes me actually very sad, women should all be supporting each other and knowing that they can have hair and that is not something they should be ashamed of. period. Have a good day, educate yourself and spread love.”

Photo credit: Getty Images