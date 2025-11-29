Hall-of-Fame ’70s Rock Legend Dies of Leukemia: Bob Starkie Was 73

The rock music world is mourning the death of another 1970s rockstar.

Bob Starkie, a.k.a. Bongo, died on Saturday, according to his family and his bandmates in Skyhooks. The cause of death was leukemia.

Starkie appeared on Skyhooks most popular albums, including 1974’s Living in the 70’s and 1975’s Ego Is Not a Dirty Word. His guitar work can be heard on beloved singles such as “Horror Movie,” “You Just Like Me Cos I’m Good in Bed,” “All My Friends Are Getting Married” and that 1974 LP’s title track “Living in the 70’s.” He and the rest of Skyhooks were inducted in the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame back in 1992.

“It’s with sadness in our hearts that we have to send out this news that early this morning Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie has passed away,” the band statement read. “For the past year he has fought the brave fight against Leukemia hoping to get back on the road to perform more shows. Music was in his blood till the very end. Bob was the guitarist in the iconic Skyhooks, the youngest in the band and he embraced the theatrics from striking facial make up to unique stage costumes. The music always came first and touring and playing onstage was his absolute joy.”

They closed their tribute by adding, “The members of Skyhooks are exceptionally saddened by the loss of our band mate, and send their condolences to Bobs family.”

Skyhooks also attached a statement from Starkie’s daughter, Indiana. She revealed that the was surrounded by loved ones and listening to a rock ‘n’ roll as he passed on.

“Our Dearest Grand-Daddy-Bop has peacefully departed listening to Chuck Berry. Snuggling with his fur baby Bonnie, surrounded by friends and family,” she wrote.

“Daughters Indiana and Arabella, grandchildren Phoenix and Lucia, Partner Chrissy, great mate Ian and son in laws Simon and Chris will miss him dearly. Thank you for all your support, he has felt the love till the very end.”