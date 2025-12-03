Guns N’ Roses Singer Axl Rose Flips out on Stage, Attacks Drum Kit

Welcome to the jungle, indeed.

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose is well known for his quick trigger and fiery attitude, which haven’t declined in his old age. Footage has emerged from a concert that took place last October in Argentina where Rose loses his cool during a performance of “Welcome To The Jungle” and starts destroying on-stage equipment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video, all the main members of the band—guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan, rhythm guitarist Richard Fortus, and drummer Isaac Carpenter—can be seen. As Rose shatters a microphone and kicks Carpenter’s bass drum, first impressions would lead you to believe that the band’s legendary frontman was unhappy with how his drummer was playing.

That was not the case, according to TMZ. Rose was frustrated with his earpiece, which was only streaming audio from the percussion instruments, preventing him from hearing his own vocals or any of the other instruments on stage.

By the third song, however, his earpiece was fixed, and Rose once again felt like he was in paradise city.

Watch the video below.