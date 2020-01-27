Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato Stuns in First Performance Following Overdose Almost 2 Years Ago

Demi Lovato made a splash on stage during Sunday’s 2020 Grammy Awards as the artist took to the stage with her first major performance since her July 2018 overdose, bringing fans to tears by debuting a new song written just days before she nearly lost her life, titled, “Anyone.” The moment her song started, Lovato instantly broke key as she shed a few tears, giving herself as second before being complemented by a large round of applause from the audience for her bravery.

Donning a flowy, gorgeous white gown as she cried through the song with lyrics, “no one’s listening to me,” and “please send me anyone,” the deeply-moving performance comes just as Lovato is preparing to release her upcoming album, much of which was written in the days immediately surrounding her overdose.

“As painful as it is to be reminded and to relive, she doesn’t want to forget,” an insider told E! News of the creative process surrounding the album. “The songs are extremely raw and emotional for her. It’s going to be a big moment for her to share with the world and open herself up like this.”

“She’s overcome so much and is such a fighter. These songs are a reminder of where she was and what she doesn’t ever want to go back to,” the source continued. “She’s so grateful to be alive and here to share her music again. …She is in a really good place right now and is excited about the new chapter ahead.”

This will be the first album Lovato will have released since Tell Me You Love Me in 2017. She has since released her single “Sober” in 2018, just a month before her overdose.

Lovato’s fans were quick to share their emotional response to Sunday’s performance on Twitter.

“Already my favorite single,” one fan enthused.

“Demi is so strong,” added another alongside crying emojis.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy