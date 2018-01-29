Grammys 2018: Tony Bennett Gives Thumbs up to Kendrick Lamar, Fans Can’t Get Enough

The first Grammy presented during the 60th Grammy Awards broadcast provided the surreal image of legendary crooner Tony Bennett giving an award to rapper Kendrick Lamar and R&B star Rihanna. Bennett even gave Lamar a thumbs up, which stunned Twitter.

The duo won Best Rap/Sung performance for “Loyalty.,” which was Lamar’s fourth Grammy of the day.

The uniqueness of the moment was not lost on viewers on Twitter.

Tony Bennett giving Kendrick and Rihanna a thumbs up on stage!!!!!! I’m living!!! — Shannon Elliott (@photogshan) January 29, 2018

However, some thought it was a little weird that Lamar did not thank Bennett. Instead, he turned to thank Rihanna.

Tony Bennett was so awkward giving the double thumbs up when Kendrick Lamar turned around to thank Rihanna. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/kDMAMazGnH — Emily Hinizzle (@Emilyhinizzle) January 29, 2018



Well that was awkward, poor tony Bennett looked kinda lost, lol#GRAMMYs — Michelle Williams (@michellegrace54) January 29, 2018



Now if only Mr. Tony Bennett, who is almost constantly making duet albums, would realize that hip hop is the future. He could be up there with Kendrick accepting an award for best Rap/Sung Performance next year. #Grammys — Kevin Surma (@KevinSurma) January 29, 2018

Bennett presented the award with the help of John Legend, which was a much more appropriate pairing. Legend started an impromptu performance of “New York, New York,” and Bennett joined him for a few lines. Of course, this led plenty of viewers to beg for a recorded duet with the two.

I am crying!!! Why would John Legend blow Tony Bennett out the water like that. He know his lungs dont work like that no more. 😂😂😂 #GRAMMYs — J. Coalhouse Walker Jr. (@DrewShade) January 29, 2018



Hi. Never knew I needed to hear a John Legend and Tony Bennett duet until now. Please and thank you. #Grammys — Melinda Doolittle (@mdoolittle) January 29, 2018

Bennett has won 18 Grammys in his long career, including one on Sunday. He won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern before the show started.

Bennett won his first two awards at the 1962 Grammys for “I Left My Heart In San Francisco.”

