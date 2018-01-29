Music

Grammys 2018: Tony Bennett Gives Thumbs up to Kendrick Lamar, Fans Can’t Get Enough

The first Grammy presented during the 60th Grammy Awards broadcast provided the surreal image of legendary crooner Tony Bennett giving an award to rapper Kendrick Lamar and R&B star Rihanna. Bennett even gave Lamar a thumbs up, which stunned Twitter.

The duo won Best Rap/Sung performance for “Loyalty.,” which was Lamar’s fourth Grammy of the day.

The uniqueness of the moment was not lost on viewers on Twitter.

However, some thought it was a little weird that Lamar did not thank Bennett. Instead, he turned to thank Rihanna.

Bennett presented the award with the help of John Legend, which was a much more appropriate pairing. Legend started an impromptu performance of “New York, New York,” and Bennett joined him for a few lines. Of course, this led plenty of viewers to beg for a recorded duet with the two.

Bennett has won 18 Grammys in his long career, including one on Sunday. He won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern before the show started.

Bennett won his first two awards at the 1962 Grammys for “I Left My Heart In San Francisco.”

Photo credit: CBS

