Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid Put a Spotlight on Suicide Prevention at Grammy Awards

Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid performed their hit song “1-800-273-8255” at the 60th Grammy Awards, shining a light on suicide prevention and self-image.

During the song, Logic wore a black sweatshirt with the phone number on the front and “You Are Not Alone” on the back. He was also joined on the stage by men and women wearing white T-shirts with inspirational messages on them.

At the end of the song, Logic offered the audience at Madison Square Garden and at home a message in light of the current political climate and the #MeToo movement. He got a standing ovation from the crowd at the end.

“Black is beautiful, hate is ugly,” Logic began. “Women are as precious as they are stronger than any man I have ever met. And to them, I say stand tall and crush all predators under the weight of the love that they will never take away from you.”

The 28-year-old rapper later turned his attention to “all the beautiful countries” President Donald Trump reportedly referred to as “s—thole” countries. He even repeated the slur, which was bleeped by CBS. He also quoted the words on the Statue of Liberty.

“For together, we can build not just a better country, but a world that is destined to be united,” he said to a round of applause.

“1-800-273-8255” has already won several awards and was nominated for Best Music Video and Song of the Year at the Grammys.

In July, Logic tweeted that it was the “most important song I’ve ever wrote,” including statistics from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call volume at the hotline jumped 27 percent on the day the song was released in April 2017. In April and May, the lifeline website had over 400,000 users.

Logic’s Grammys performance was widely praised on Twitter.

I don’t know how anyone can hate on Logic’s message. Some of y’all that bitter in life? Damn… #GRAMMYs — Yolanda (@LadyMockingjay) January 29, 2018



Logic, @alessiacara and Khalid just made me cry so much #GRAMMYs — Kayla (@KaylaOnners) January 29, 2018



That Performance from Logic, Alessia Cara , and Khalid was everything I did not know I needed #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/rwXpLZEtX7 — Dope Bandits (@dope_bandits) January 29, 2018



This a necessary convo. Logic came through with his cute lil Youth Pastor Altar Call!!!#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ZtRitKiJje — Tora Shae (Today) (@BlackMajiik) January 29, 2018

