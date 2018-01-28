Grammy Awards Producer Gives Inside Scoop on What to Expect From the Show

The Grammys are Sunday night and for those who do not like to be surprised, executive producer Ken Ehrlich dropped some details about the 60th annual edition of the ceremony.

This year, the Grammys are at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is the first time since 2003 that the show is being held outside of Los Angeles. However, there is some consistency: The Late Late Show host James Corden is back for the second straight year.

Ehlrich told Entertainment Weekly that the show will include a special tribute to the victims of the October Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas and the May bombing after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, U.K. Eric Church, Brothers Osbourne and Maren Morris will perform the Las Vegas tribute.

“It’s not just the shooting in Las Vegas, it’s really about Manchester too,” Ehlrich told EW. “It’s a segment that’s dedicated to the fans. It’s dedicated to people who love music, who have always felt that it was safe to go someplace to listen to music, a place where we go to be happy and celebrate. We’re the document of record for the music industry. This is all part of the landscape, and we wanted to call attention to the fact that we as artists appreciate the fact that people come to see us and to recognize that this is something that has to stop.”

Ehlrich also predicted that the #MeToo movement will have a major presence at the show, just like it did at the Golden Globes earlier this year. Kesha, who accused producer Dr. Luke of rape, will perform “Praying” with a #MeToo theme.

“I did not book her just because of that but because she’s nominated and because the song that she does is a great song. But we expect it to be part of her story,” Ehlrich told EW. “I would be not surprised if in the introduction to her performance and perhaps even in other places in the show, the [movement] is referenced.”

Ehlrich also confirmed that Elton John will perform with Miley Cyrus and he will not be forcing artists to keep their acceptance speeches short.

The Grammys kick off on CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET.

