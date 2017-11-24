The Internet Melts Down After Goo Goo Dolls Are Referred to as ‘Classic Rock’

Fans of the Goo Goo Dolls are reeling after the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade.

The parade announcer ignited an internet firestorm after calling them “classic rock.” How can a band from the 1990s be considered “classic”?

Videos by PopCulture.com

The group is still together, and even released their 11th studio album, Boxes, last year. The group performed at the parade and were introduced as a “classic rock” band.

This, of course, didn’t make any sense to the viewers at home. Even those who like the band, best known for the 1998 smash hit “Iris,” were confused.

“Performances by classic rock band…. the Goo Goo Dolls?” one person wrote.

“Not Classic. Not Rock. ‘The Goo Goo Dolls,’ ” another wrote.

One person thought of plenty of other bands better suited for the title “classic rock.”

#MacysParade : “Performances by classic rock band…”

Me: “WHO? KISS, Sabbath, Skynyrd, Grandfunk Railroad, Deep Purple, Van Halen?? The possibilities are endless!”

Macy’s: “…. the Goo Goo Dolls” pic.twitter.com/t4WP6gzkrY — Bubba (@_big_bad_bubba_) November 23, 2017

Now that the Goo Goo Dolls are a “classic rock” band, does that mean other ’90s bands are in the same group?

“The Goo Goo Dolls are now considered a classic rock band. Does that mean the same for Pearl Jam? We’ve become those old farts we used to make fun of,” one music fan wrote.

Another person wrote, “The NBC parade voiceover just called the Goo Goo Dolls ‘a classic rock band’ and now I have to crumble to dust and blow into the sea, bye.”

The NBC parade voiceover just called the Goo Goo Dolls “a classic rock band” and now I have to crumble to dust and blow into the sea, bye. — Jess Plummer (@Jess_Plummer) November 23, 2017



The group performed the single, “So Alive,” from Boxes on the Kings’ Hawaiian Aloha Spirit Float.

Right behind Spongebob … the view from our Volcano! pic.twitter.com/4B8G0Th7kF — Goo Goo Dolls (@googoodolls) November 23, 2017

Photo Credit: Getty

