Germs Bassist Lorna Doom Dead at 61

Lorna Doom, bassist for legendary punk rock band The Germs, has passed away at the age of 61.

According to Rolling Stone, the band announced her passing in a Facebook post, writing, “She left this mortal coil today around 1.”

The Germs’ original line-up included Jan Paul Beahm, Georg Ruthenberg, Diana Grant, and Michelle Baer, with Doom joining soon after to take over bass from Grant.

Notably, the bands 1979 album (GI) — which was produced by Joan Jett — is considered by many to be one of the “Greatest Punk Albums of All Time.”

Following the news of Doom’s passing, many fans of the iconic punk rock star have taken to social media to lament her death and share memorial messages.

“I once died my hair blonde like Lorna Doom after seeing the Germs play. RIP Lorna…..it’s been an epic ride,” one fan wrote.

“I can still see the ‘Germs burn’ on my wrist from when I was 14 years old. Few bands had as big of an impact on me. Rest In Peace Lorna Doom,” tweeted Against me! singer Laura Jane Grace.

I can still see the ‘Germs burn’ on my wrist from when I was 14 years old. Few bands had as big of an impact on me. Rest In Peace Lorna Doom. pic.twitter.com/stlK7nq08X — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) January 17, 2019

“Lorna, you put up a fight all your life and because of that, you paved the way for so many females in our scene. The fight is over. May you rest now peacefully, as your inspiration lives on,” the Punk Rock Bowling team added.

Belinda Carlisle of the the Go-Go’s — who was a member of The Germs for a short time — also commented on Doom’s passing, writing, “yesterday i lost a part of me, my best friend in high school and partner in crime in the early punk scene, [Lorna Doom] or Teresa passed away…. she was a visionary and a trail blazer. she never compromised. RIP, terry. i’m sure you can feel the love.”

yesterday i lost a part of me, my best friend in high school and partner in crime in the early punk scene, #LornaDoom or Teresa passed away…. she was a visionary and a trail blazer. she never compromised. RIP, terry. i’m sure you can feel the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ln2RQSTN47 — Belinda Carlisle (@belindaofficial) January 17, 2019

At this time, no further details on a possible cause of death have been revealed. There is also no word on memorial or funeral arrangements.